WWE SummerSlam: Samoa Joe Vs. AJ Styles (WWE Title Match)

WWE Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Samoa Joe. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next. We see AJ's wife Wendy and their daughter at ringside. Hamilton does formal ring introductions. Joe interrupts Hamilton and points out Wendy, telling her not to worry because daddy is coming home tonight. AJ is ready to fight now. AJ says his family came for one reason - to see him kick Joe's ass.

They go to lock up but Joe tries for a kick and AJ ducks it. It sounds like there's a "TNA" chant to start. They lock up and break with Joe talking some trash after a thumb to the eye attempt. They lock up again and Joe takes it to the corner. The referee breaks them and Joe gets in a cheap shot. They lock up again and fans do dueling chants as AJ applies the headlock. Joe ends up dropping AJ with a big shoulder. AJ connects with a stiff kick to the leg. They go to lock up again but AJ delivers another kick to the leg. AJ goes for another kick but Joe drops him with a harder kick. Joe unloads on AJ now.

Back and forth strikes between the two now. They run the ropes and AJ nails a dropkick. Joe fights up and connects with jabs. AJ comes back with a sliding kick. AJ sends Joe back into the announce table. AJ goes to springboard out but the referee stop him. Joe leans on the apron for a breather now. AJ runs around to attack but Joe counters, takes his legs out and brings it back in for a 2 count. AJ fights up and Joe blocks a suplex. Joe counters another suplex attempt and drops AJ face-first. AJ goes to the floor for a breather. AJ runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive, sending AJ face-first into one of the announce tables.

Joe brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. AJ looks to make a comeback but Joe nails a big clothesline for a 2 count. They trade more big shots and Joe gets rocked. AJ ends up launching himself over the top rope, taking Joe down with a big right hand on the floor again. Fans do dueling chants for AJ now. AJ brings Joe back into the ring but Joe rocks him now. Joe runs the rope for a dive but AJ meets him at the ropes with a kick. AJ fights back in and drops Joe with a clothesline. AJ slides in with a forearm now. Joe is still fired up, working back up to his feet. AJ keeps control with a splash. AJ hits the moonsault into the reverse DDT but Joe still kicks out at 2. Joe fights off a Styles Clash attempt. AJ climbs up with Joe on the top. Joe headbutts AJ to the mat. Joe leaps from the top and nails a huge knee, taking AJ down for another 2 count.

Joe with another headbutt. Joe catches AJ with an inverted atomic drop and drops him for another senton. AJ kicks out at 2. More back and forth between the two. Fans chant for AJ as he gets back up from a power move on Joe. Joe blocks a move and sends AJ into the corner. AJ ends up on the apron. AJ springboards in for the Phenomenal Forearm but has to land on his feet. Joe ends up catching AJ in a huge powerslam for a close 2 count. AJ counters a move but Joe rolls through. AJ with a kick to the mouth. AJ goes for the Styles Clash and nails it in the middle of the ring. Joe kicks out.

AJ looks over at his family and says he's OK. They both slowly get up and trade shots. They unload with strikes now and Joe takes charge. AJ sends Joe into the corner with a pele kick. AJ charges into the corner but Joe catches him and drives him to the mat with the Uranage. AJ and Joe get up as fans chant. AJ drops Joe into the Calf Crusher, tightening the hold as Joe reaches for a rope. Joe overpowers and slams AJ into the mat several times. Joe turns that into the Coquina Clutch. AJ gets his toes on the bottom rope to break the hold. Joe yells out in frustration. Joe signals for a Musclebuster and takes AJ to the top. AJ fights back from the top. Joe jumps up with an enziguri and knocks AJ from the top to the floor. AJ lands hard. Joe follows and sends AJ face-first into the steel steps.

Joe stands on top of the German announce table and takes the mic. Joe addresses AJ's wife and says daddy AJ won't be home but Joe will and he'll be her new daddy. AJ stands up and he's furious. AJ charges and knocks Joe from the announce table through the barrier at the timekeeper's area. AJ snaps and takes out two staffers. AJ smacks Joe in the back with a steel chair for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Samoa Joe

- After the bell, AJ, who is bleeding now, screams out and continues hitting Joe with chair shots. Fans chant "who's your daddy?" now. Producers are out too check on Joe,including Adam Pearce and Fit Finlay. AJ's wife and daughter look on from the crowd but it looks like they may have stepped back a bit. AJ charges with the chair but Finlay grabs it and stops him. Fans chant "one more time" as AJ looks at his wife. She tells him to stop. AJ goes to his wife and daughter, and apologizes. AJ holds his daughter and fans cheer. AJ hands his daughter back and briefly talks to the referee. AJ walks to the back with his wife and daughter. We go to replays. Joe marches up the ramp and he looks like he still wants to fight.