WWE SummerSlam: Daniel Bryan Vs. The Miz

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

We go to the ring and out first comes The Miz. Daniel Bryan is out next.

They size each other up before locking up. Bryan takes it to the corner but Miz rocks him with a cheap shot as they break. Miz unloads and rocks Bryan into the opposite corner. Miz beats on Bryan as the referee warns him. Miz with big kicks in the corner as fans chant "yes!" while he kicks. Miz with the running corner dropkick. He charges for another but Bryan grabs him by the throat. Bryan punches Miz back into the corner as fans chant with him. Bryan unloads with "yes!" kicks in the corner now. Miz turns it right back around. Miz drops Bryan with a shoulder and looks out at the crowd. They run the ropes and Bryan levels Miz with a kick.

More back and forth between the two. Maryse was shown at ringside watching the match. Bryan hits the bulldog for a 2 count. Miz turns it back around and uses Bryan's surfboard submission in the middle of the ring, also mocking him with it. Bryan gets free and ends up getting the same submission applied. Bryan with kicks in the corner now. Miz crotches Bryan on the top rope and nails a flying clothesline from the second turnbuckle to knock Bryan off the rope. Miz covers for a 2 count. Miz keeps control and drops knees into Bryan's back next. Miz talks some more trash and keeps Bryan grounded. They tangle some more and Miz gets the upperhand, hitting the neckbreaker for another 2 count.

Miz talks some more trash and rocks Bryan in the face with a right hand, and another. Miz tells Bryan to stay down and rocks him with another right. Bryan gets up but Miz rocks him into the ropes. Miz with more lefts and rights, sending Bryan into the corner. Miz plays to the crowd for some boos. Bryan fights out of the corner with rights. Bryan comes off the top and lands on his feet. Bryan runs the ropes, ducks a clothesline and levels Miz. Fans do dueling chants for the two now. Bryan runs and hits the corner dropkick, and another. Bryan with more "yes!" kicks now. Bryan takes Miz up and brings him down with a hurricanrana for a 2 count. Bryan with more chops and kicks now. Bryan knocks Miz over the top to the floor. Bryan runs the ropes and dropkicks Miz through the ropes, sending him over the German announce table.

Bryan goes to the top and leaps out, taking Miz back down on the floor. Bryan pounds on Miz on the outside. Bryan brings it back into the ring and goes up top. Miz cuts him off. Miz rocks Bryan and climbs up with a few right hands as fans count. Bryan counters and Miz gets hung upside down in a Tree of Woe. Bryan kicks Miz while he's upside down. Bryan charges in with the low dropkick. Bryan with the belly-to-back superplex for a close 2 count.

Bryan with more "yes!" kicks in the middle of the ring. Miz counters a shot and nails the DDT but Bryan still kicks out at 2. Miz with the "yes!" kicks now. Bryan leans into them as fans chant "no!" for him. Bryan hulks up and shakes his head at Miz. Bryan catches a kick and fires back with slaps to Miz. Bryan with a Dragon Screw leg whip. Bryan drops Miz into the corner with a shot to the face. Bryan chants "yes!" and charges with the knee but Miz catches him and goes for the Figure Four. Bryan tries for a Yes Lock. Miz slingshots him into the corner at the ring post and then nails a Skull Crushing Finale for a close 2 count. Maryse looks on from the front row and is concerned. Miz tries to do a "yes!" chant now. He charges but Bryan drops him with a high kick for a 2 count. Miz tries to suplex Bryan from the ring to the floor but Bryan hangs on and goes to the apron. They go at it. Bryan's shin goes hard into the ring post and he goes down as Miz moves. Bryan clutches his leg and is in pain. Miz takes advantage and brings Bryan back into the ring for the Figure Four.

Bryan starts punching Miz while in the hold. Miz fights back. Bryan eventually turns the hold over and tries to make Miz tap out. Miz finally gets to the bottom rope and breaks the hold. They get to their feet and trade punches again. Bryan blocks a Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz up for a 2 count. More back and forth and pin attempts. Bryan drives elbows into Miz's neck and jaw now. Bryan applies the Yes Lock and rocks Miz in the back of the head with punches. Miz grabs the bottom rope and breaks the Yes Lock. Miz rolls out to the floor for a breather. Bryan runs and leaps from the apron, nailing the knee strike to the face. Miz crawls over to Maryse and she tends to him. Bryan with a running dropkick from behind, right in front of Maryse. Maryse yells at Bryan. Bryan kicks Miz into the barrier again and runs the ropes for a suicide dive. Miz meets Bryan at the ropes with a foreign object, something he got from Maryse. Miz tosses the object back to Maryse and she hides it. Miz runs back in the ring and pins Bryan for the win.

Winner: The Miz

After the match, the replays shows Maryse handing something to Miz when he was hanging over the barrier at her. Miz stands tall in the ring and has his arm raised while Bryan is laid out in the middle of the ring. Miz rolls to the floor and taunts Bryan before heading up the ramp.

