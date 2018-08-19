WWE SummerSlam: The Demon Vs. Baron Corbin

Constable Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor

We go to the ring and out comes Constable Baron Corbin as we see the other international announce teams in the arena. Finn Balor is out next but fans pop big because he brought The Demon back to Brooklyn.

Corbin argues with the referee, saying this isn't what he agreed on. The bell rings and Balor charges, dropkicking Corbin back into the corner. Balor dominates and sends Corbin to the floor, then flies out over the top. Corbin goes back to the floor and Balor hits a second Slingblade on the outside. Balor dropkicks Corbin back into the barrier next. Balor brings Corbin back in the ring and levels him. Balor goes to the top and hits the double stomp as fans chant "this is awesome" now. Balor keeps the quick offense going and goes back to the top. Balor hits Coup de Grace for the easy win.

Winner: Finn Balor

After the match, The Demon celebrates as we go to replays. Balor's music plays and he poses in the ring as Corbin recovers on the outside.

