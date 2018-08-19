WWE SummerSlam: Jeff Hardy Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE United States Title Match)

WWE United States Title Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy as Tom shows us some events that led to this match. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out next.

The bell rings and we get some stalling, some mind games from the two Superstars. Jeff gets a "delete!" chant going. They go at it and Jeff brings out some mind games of his own, mocking Nakamura. Nakamura charges but gets sent from corner to corner to corner to corner. More back and forth now. They go to the floor and Nakamura nails a big kick. Nakamura positions Jeff on the apron and delivers a high knee to the face as the referee counts. Nakamura with a shot to the back of the neck now. Nakamura brings Hardy back into the ring for a 2 count.

Nakamura keeps Hardy down and focuses on the shoulder now. Jeff fights to his feet but Nakamura knocks him back down. Jeff looks to make a comeback, kicking Nakamura back. Jeff with a Slingblade to bring Nakamura down. Nakamura looks to build offense again but Jeff mounts a comeback. Jeff drops Nakamura for a close 2 count. Nakamura with a knee to the gut. Nakamura drops Hardy with another strike. Nakamura drives a knee into Hardy and keeps control against the ropes as the referee warns him. Nakamura blocks a Twist of Fate but misses the follow-up. Nakamura places Hardy on the top turnbuckle but it's countered. Hardy ends up hitting a Whisper in the Wind for a 2 count.

Hardy goes to the top but Nakamura drops him and delivers a high knee to the gut. Nakamura with a sliding knee for a 2 count. Nakamura drives big knee strikes into Hardy while he's down. Nakamura waits in the corner for Hardy to get up. He goes for a Kinshasa but it's blocked. Nakamura blocks Twist of Fate and can't get the low blow. Hardy gets the upperhand and nails a Twist of Fate. Hardy goes back to the top and hits the Swanton Bomb. Hardy crawls to make the cover but Nakamura kicks out at 2. Hardy nails another Twist of Fate and Nakamura goes down hard. Jeff goes to the top again but Nakamura rolls under the bottom rope. Hardy turns and goes for a Swanton Bomb but Nakamura and Hardy hits the Bomb on the edge of the apron. Hardy lands hard and is in pain.

Nakamura rolls Hardy back into the ring and kicks him across the back of the neck. Nakamura waits for Hardy to get up and hits Kinshasa for the pin.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match, Nakamura takes the title and stands tall as his music hits. Hardy is still down. The music interrupts as Randy Orton comes out to the stage. Orton stares down at the ring and marches to it while Hardy is down. Nakamura looks on from the apron. Orton moves faster to the ring but apparently changes his mind. Orton turns back around and heads right up the ramp, to the back. Hardy gets back to his feet as fans cheer him on.

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam. To access our full SummerSlam coverage, click here.