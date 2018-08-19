WWE SummerSlam: Ronda Rousey Vs. Alexa Bliss (RAW Women's Title Match)

RAW Women's Title Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. She stops at ringside to taunt The Bella Twins, who are watching from the front row. Natalya is out to support her friend and she's wearing her father's jacket, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. Ronda Rousey is out next and she's all business, marching to the ring. JoJo does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and Rousey charges into corners but Bliss stalls each time and plays some mind games. Bliss goes for a cheap shot but Rousey blocks it. Rousey sends Bliss out of the ring with a strike. Bliss sells on the floor as the referee counts. Bliss comes back in but quickly retreats to the floor when Rousey approaches. Rousey talks some trash and offers to turn her back so Bliss can safely enter the ring. Rousey takes a seat in the middle of the ring. Bliss runs right in and applies a Sleeper from the back while Rousey just sits there. Rousey easily gets up to her feet with Bliss on her back.

Rousey turns Bliss' hold and puts her on her shoulders. Rousey drives Bliss down on the back of her neck. Bliss rolls to the floor for a breather as the referee counts again. Rousey ends up dominating Bliss in the ring, tossing her to the mat a few times.

Bliss screams in pain as Rousey turns her arm inside out, taunting her and asking if she's sorry. Rousey finally puts the armbar in place and Bliss taps out.

Winner and New RAW Women's Champion: Ronda Rousey

After the match, Rousey takes the title and stands tall with it as her music plays. Rousey hits the corner to pose with the title as fans cheer. We go to replays and come back to Natalya hitting the ring to celebrate with Rousey. The Bella Twins enter the ring next but some fans boo them. Rousey, Natalya and The Bella Twins all pose in the middle of the ring with their arms raised. Rousey leaves the ring and goes to ringside to kiss her husband, Travis Browne. Rousey hugs Natalya on the ramp again as the celebration continues.

