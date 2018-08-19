Ronda Rousey Wins RAW Women's Title At WWE SummerSlam, The Bellas & Natalya Appear (Photos, Video)

Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new RAW Women's Champion at tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Rousey celebrated with Natalya and The Bella Twins after the match. This is interesting as Rousey vs. Nikki Bella is the current plan for the main event of the first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view on October 28.

This is Rousey's first title run since signing with WWE earlier this year. Bliss just won the title back on June 17 by defeating Nia Jax at Money In the Bank with a cash-in.

