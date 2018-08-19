WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Title Match)

WWE Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out first comes Roman Reigns. Out next comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. Heyman takes over and does the introduction for the "defending, defending, defending, defending, defending, defending" Lesnar.

Before the bell rings, the music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Fans pop as Braun enters the ring and calls for a mic. Braun looks out at the fans and they pop again. Braun says everyone knows the history of the briefcase and he refuses to be a coward and cash it in while his opponent has their back turned. Braun says he's the monster and he does things face to face. Braun wishes good luck to Roman and Beastie Boy because he's going to be standing... Lesnar steps up and stares Braun down as a "Beastie Boy" chant starts up. Braun says he will be standing here for the entire match and doesn't give a damn who wins because one of them will "get these hands" before the night is over. Braun drops the mic and exits the ring as Lesnar stares him down. The bell rings and Reigns immediately nails two Superman Punches, and a third. Reigns calls for the Spear and hits it.

Reigns backs into the corner as Lesnar is stunned. Reigns with another Spear. Reigns hits a third Spear but Lesnar pulls him down with the guillotine choke. Lesnar tightens the hold as Braun looks on from the floor. Reigns tries to power up and he does. Reigns slams Lesnar to break it and they're both down now.

Heyman screams at ringside as Lesnar pulls Reigns into another choke. Fans do dueling chants. Reigns powers up again and slams Lesnar down to the mat to break the choke. Lesnar rips his gloves off and gets to his feet with bare knuckles. Fans chant "asshole" now. Lesnar ducks a Superman Punch and hits a German suplex. Lesnar with another German. Lesnar jumps up and yells out now. Lesnar with a third German as a "you both suck" chant starts up. Reigns counters a F5. Reigns runs the ropes but Lesnar side-steps, sending Reigns flying out of the ring with a dive to Braun. Lesnar goes out and grabs Braun from behind. Lesnar with a F5 to Braun on the floor. Lesnar smiles while Braun and Reigns are both down on the outside.

Lesnar tosses Reigns back into the ring. Lesnar grabs Braun's briefcase but Braun grabs his ankle. Lesnar slams the briefcase into Braun a few times. Lesnar slings the briefcase up the ramp and into the stage, sending the papers flying. Lesnar smacks Braun with steel chair shots on the floor now. Lesnar yells at Braun while Braun is down crawling on the ramp. Lesnar returns to the ring with a steel chair in the air but Reigns nails a Spear out of nowhere for the pin and the title.

Winner and New WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns

After the match, Reigns takes the title and gets up to his feet to a mixed reaction. Reigns talks trash to Heyman, who drops to his knees on the outside and pleads. Lesnar rolls out of the ring and Heyman helps him. Reigns stands tall in the ring as we go to replays. Reigns hits the corners to pose with the title as his music plays. SummerSlam 2018 goes off the air with the new WWE Universal Champion celebrating.

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam. To access our full SummerSlam coverage, click here.