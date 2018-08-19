WWE SummerSlam Attendance, Jerry Lawler Returns To WWE TV, Jon Stewart - SummerSlam Backstage Video

- As seen at WWE SummerSlam, Jon Stewart and his son Nate were in the front row. Above is backstage video of Cathy Kelley and Stewart recalling his 2015 SummerSlam experience.

- A sold out crowd of 16,169 fans were announced for tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. WWE announced 16,128 for the same show in the same venue last year, 15,974 fans for the SummerSlam 2016 show and 15,702 fans for the SummerSlam 2015 show.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler returned to WWE TV on the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show tonight, as seen below. This was Lawler's first TV appearance since the death of his son, Brian Christopher Lawler, back on July 29.