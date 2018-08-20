Roman Reigns On His WWE Universal Title Win, Randy Orton On Owning Jeff Hardy (Video), Byron Saxton

- Above is video of Randy Orton talking to Kayla Braxton after last night's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Orton came out and stared Jeff Hardy down following Jeff's loss to WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Orton says he owns Jeff but he will take action against Jeff on his own terms.

- WWE announcer Byron Saxton turns 37 years old today while WWE NXT Superstar Nick Miller turns 32 and former WWE Superstar Tori turns 54.

- New WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tweeted the following after defeating Brock Lesnar in last night's SummerSlam main event: