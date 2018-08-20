What Happened After WWE SummerSlam, Seth Rollins' Thanos Gear (Photos), AJ Styles & His Wife Video

- Above is video of WWE Champion AJ Styles apologizing to his wife Wendy and their daughter after losing his cool during the disqualification loss to Samoa Joe at SummerSlam.

- New WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continued his celebration in the Barclays Center after SummerSlam went off the air in Brooklyn last night. Braun Strowman stood up as Reigns left and slowly limped to the back, stopping on the stage to gather his Money In the Bank briefcase that was tossed by Brock Lesnar. Strowman turned and looked back at the crowd before making his exit.

- New WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins paid tribute to Thanos from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War movie with his custom ring gear at SummerSlam. Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the title in the opening match. The custom gear was created by Jolene Jilnicki and Mikaze, as seen in the tweet below: