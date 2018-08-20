Roman Reigns Teases Defending The WWE Universal Championship On RAW Tonight

New WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns spoke to WWE.com about defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam last night. Reigns discussed the importance of the victory, saying that if he had lost, he would have needed to find a new line of work.

"I came to win, man," Reigns said. "I said it a few weeks ago down in Miami, I have to win. If I didn't win tonight, I'd have to find a new trade, I'd have to find a new job, because everything I said would have been false.

"I've always said that I'm a man of my word. In life, stuff happens, you're going to run into roadblocks, you're going to run into walls. Sometimes you've just gotta put your head down and know what you believe in and run right through it. Tonight that wall was Brock Lesnar and I ran through him."

Before the match, Braun Strowman hit the ring and declared his intention of cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase. Strowman was attacked by Lesnar during the match and was put out of commission, however Reigns said that Strowman's presence added a "new element to the game."

"It got a little crazy out there having 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman making a statement like he did," Reigns said. "At the end of the day, Brock took his eye off the ball and I hit the home run.

"To be completely honest, when Braun came out there, it added a whole new element to the game. Brock had that one window which was open and that's when I made my move. From there, everything happened so fast. It's crazy because honestly I feel like this year has gone so fast. Sometimes a minute can feel like an hour out there, but honestly, it felt like I was on a treadmill sprinting. At the end of the day, regardless of the route you take there, I was trying to get to the same destination, and that's being Universal Champion."

As for what's next, Reigns said that he has to get through tonight's RAW. He also teased possibly defending the title on tonight's show.

"Right now, I'm going to take a page out of the B-Team's playbook and I'm going to celebrate (laughs). I never thought I'd say that in a thousand years," Reigns admitted. "Sometimes it's good to live in the moment and just enjoy what you have right now. I want to be able to talk to my wife, and the main thing is is to get through Monday. I wanna be what I said I was going to be, which is a fighting champion. So who knows, maybe we'll put this thing up for grabs [tonight]. If it happens to be Braun Strowman coming out there, I'll be ready for any test that pops up on me."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE.com with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.