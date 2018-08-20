SmackDown Star Reveals That He's Dating Nia Jax

Luke Gallows took to Twitter to reveal that he's dating former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

"Not to be weird, but with a strong heart I have to report.... I'm dating Nia Jax," Gallows wrote.

Gallows and Jax have both been absent from WWE television lately. Gallows hasn't appeared on television since teaming with Karl Anderson in a losing effort against Luke Harper and Erick Rowan on the June 19th episode of SmackDown Live.

Jax last wrestled at last month's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, where she lost to Alexa Bliss. She had noted on Instagram recently that she was doing physical therapy, but denied this past weekend that she was dealing with injuries.

You can check out Gallows' tweets below: