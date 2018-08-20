WWE RAW Preview For Tonight - Brock Lesnar To Appear, SummerSlam Fallout, New Champions, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with fallout from SummerSlam.

No matches have been announced but RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will be there with the gold. Brock Lesnar is also scheduled for tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonigiht:

* Who is coming for Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

* Will Rousey's title reign begin in a state of Bliss?

* Will Rollins' victory mean the end for Ziggler & McIntyre?

* Who can stop the B-Team?

* What fallout will occur after The Demon's reemergence?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.