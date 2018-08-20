Charlotte Gets Emotional Over Becky Lynch (Video), AJ Styles Taunts Samoa Joe, Cedric Alexander

- Last night's WWE SummerSlam saw Becky Lynch turn on new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair after their Triple Threat with former champion Carmella. Above is video of Flair getting emotional over Becky's attack when talking to Cathy Kelley after the match. Flair says she is champion because she busts her ass everyday and it's lonely at the top, but she is no longer friends with Becky. Below is backstage video of Becky storming out of the arena and refusing to comment.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles taunted Samoa Joe with the following tweet after retaining at SummerSlam last night. Joe won the match by disqualification.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander tweeted the following after retaining over Drew Gulak on the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show last night: