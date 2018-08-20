NJPW has three Destruction shows next month and have announced the full cards for each event in Hiroshima, Beppu, and Kobe. Most notably, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega will face Tomohiro Ishii, and Hiroshi Tanahashi will put his Tokyo Dome title shot up against Kazuchika Okada.

NJPW's next U.S. show will be Fighting Spirit Unleashed on September 30 in Long Beach, California and three matches have been revealed: Juice Robinson vs. Cody for the IWGP United States Championship, The Young Bucks vs. Guerrillas of Destiny for the IWGP Tag Team Titles, and Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll in a IWGP Jr. Title tournament semi-final match.

In the other semi-final match, KUSHIDA will take on BUSHI at Destruction in Kobe on September 23 with the finals being held at King of Pro Wrestling on October 8. This tournament is taking place due to Hiromu Takahashi being out 9-12 months from a neck injury he sustained during a match at last month's G1 Special.

Below are the full Destruction cards:

Destruction in Hiroshima (9/15)

* Kenny Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI and Jay White

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., TAKA Michinoku and El Desperado

* Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano and Gedo vs. Taichi, Takashi Iizuka and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Guerrillas of Destiny and Taiji Ishimori vs. Juice Robinson, David Finlay and Ryusuke Taguchi (NEVER Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Will Ospreay, Chuckie T and Beretta vs. Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

* Michael Elgin and Ayato Yoshida vs. Killer Elite Squad

* Bad Luck Fale vs. Toa Henare

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask and KUSHIDA vs. Rocky Romero, SHO and YOH

Destruction in Beppu (9/17)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma and Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI and Jay White

* EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

* Beretta and Chuckie T vs. Killer Elite Squad

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, KUSHIDA and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Will Ospreay, Rocky Romero, SHO and YOH

* Ayato Yoshida vs. Takashi Iizuka

* David Finlay and Ren Narita vs. Toa Henare and Shota Umino

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yota Tsuji vs. Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi and Yuya Uemura

Destruction in Kobe (9/23)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada (IWGP title shot at the Tokyo Dome)

* KUSHIDA vs. BUSHI (IWGP Jr. Title tournament semi-final match)

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Taka Michinoku

* Juice Robinson, David Finlay and Toa Henare vs. Jay White, YOSHI-HASHI and Will Ospreay

* Chuckie T and Beretta vs. Killer Elite Squad

* Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Ryusuke Taguchi and Ayato Yoshida vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Roppongi 3K vs. Shota Umino and Ren Narita

* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Below is the partial card for Fighting Spirit Unleashed (9/30):

* Juice Robinson vs. Cody (IWGP United States Championship)

* The Young Bucks vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll (IWGP Jr. Title tournament semi-final match)