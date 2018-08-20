Roman Reigns - Ronda Rousey Photo, Seth Rollins Gives Credit To Dean Ambrose, The Miz & Maryse

- Above is video of new WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins talking to Mike Rome after his big win over Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam last night. Rollins admits he felt beat up because Ziggler brought it in the ring. Rollins says he wouldn't be champion because of Ziggler and Drew McIntyre if it wasn't for Dean Ambrose being in his corner last night.

- Kayla Braxton talks to The Miz and Maryse in this post-SummerSlam video following his win over Daniel Bryan. Miz says the win is closure on the rivalry with Bryan. Miz goes on about being at the top of his game and says he proved he's #1 with the win. Miz stands by his claim that Bryan's return has been a bust.

- WWE tweeted this photo of new RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey with new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after their wins at SummerSlam: