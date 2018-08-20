Braun Strowman Has A New Target, Ronda Rousey On Carrying The Torch (Video), Carmella Reacts To Loss

- Above is video of new RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey talking to Cathy Kelley after her win over Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam last night. Rousey says this title win doesn't represent something she did on her own, it's something that is the culmination of generations of women putting their bodies on the line every night.

"This is a torch that's been passed from woman to woman and this is just my time to carry it," Rousey said. "All I can do is represent this title as best that I can and to carry that torch as far and as well as I can, and I will happily pass it on to the next one."

- Carmella tweeted the following after losing the SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte Flair in the Triple Threat with Becky Lynch at SummerSlam:

With friends like that... looks like @BeckyLynchWWE lost her best friend AND MY TITLE! #Unfair #SummerSlam — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) August 20, 2018

- Braun Strowman tweeted the following warning after the SummerSlam main event, which saw Brock Lesnar take out Strowman at ringside before losing the WWE Universal Title to Roman Reigns. Braun announced before the match that he would be cashing in on the winner but that never happened.