Finn Balor Talks Brock Lesnar Possibly Leaving WWE

Finn Balor was the first-ever Universal Champion after winning the title during the 2016 SummerSlam event. He was forced to forfeit his new red title less than one day later due to a shoulder injury, but he's ready to get back into the title picture. Balor recently talked to The Gorilla Position where he revealed that he doesn't need a title, even though it would be preferable.

"I'd like to, but I don't know if I need to," Balor said regarding holding another title. "I don't need anything. I would like to. It will be interesting to see where the title goes."

Brock Lesnar dropped the Universal Title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but Balor isn't someone who wants to see The Beast Incarnate leave WWE so soon. He understands Lesnar's appeal as an attraction who can add a valuable special feel to any card he's a part of.

"When [Lesnar] comes out, it's a different feel," Balor said. "Everyone's like, 'oh no, what's gonna happen? We don't know what's gonna happen.' I love it, I love watching Brock. I'd love to get in the ring with Brock.

"He is an attraction and he's been an attraction since day one. People tend to forget that, they're like 'oh he comes and goes,' but Brock's the real deal. He was New Japan champion, people forget that, you know he's been doing it [in WWE] for years, NCAA -- he's the real deal man... UFC, duh how'd I forget that one?

"When Brock walks to the ring there's something special there happening that night. Regardless of if it's good or bad, people like it or don't like it they're all paying attention and that's what we need -- we need more of that in pro wrestling."

Following Lesnar's SummerSlam loss, an exit back to the UFC where he is earmarked to face Daniel Cormier seems even more likely. Balor spoke about Lesnar's value to WWE and expressed a hope he wouldn't be so quick to leave for the big paydays a UFC return might bring him. He advised to not believe everything you hear, becuase the truth of the matter could be that nobody really knows what's going to happen except for Lesnar himself.

"I hope so," Balor continued saying as he wanted to see Lesnar stay in WWE. "You never know. You know everyone said he's out the door after WrestleMania, last SummerSlam he was going. This SummerSlam he's going. People just make up stories in their head because it sells newspapers or clickbait or whatever.

"They just like to talk to hear themselves talk or make themselves feel like they have an opinion, but we're all just guessing. Because it's all media hype. Nobody knows until it actually happens... I don't think [WWE] even knows."

