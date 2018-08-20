Reason For WWE SummerSlam Main Event Chant, Bobby Lashley Congratulates Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey

- Above is behind-the-scenes video from Ronda Rousey's first championship photo shoot as RAW Women's Champion.

- The "asshole" chant during the WWE SummerSlam main event came after a security guard confiscated a beach ball that was brought out by a group of fans. Another notable chant in the Barclays Center last night was the "TNA" chant during Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles.

- Bobby Lashley took to Twitter today and congratulated new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the following comments: