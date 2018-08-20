Daniel Cormier Comments On Brock Lesnar Looking 'Smaller' At SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar re-entered the USADA testing pool on July 3rd, meaning he can fight again in the UFC in January of 2019. He already has Daniel Cormier lined up as his possible next opponent in the UFC after rushing the Octagon during the closing moments of UFC 226. Lesnar lost the Universal Title at SummerSlam and Cormier was paying close attention.

Cormier noticed how Lesnar seemed smaller when he came out for his main event match against Reigns.

"Old Brock is looking smaller thru the middle," Cormier commented. "He getting ready to really come and get that ass whipped!!!!" He continued saying that "when we clash I'm in that ass!!!!"

Old Brock is looking smaller thru the middle. He getting ready to really come and get that ass whipped!!!! Have fun in this @Wwe title match because when we clash I'm in that ass!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 20, 2018

See Also Finn Balor Talks Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE

Since re-entering the USDA testing pool, Lesnar has been subjected to random tests in preparation for another possible UFC run. The UFC Heavyweight Champion also beckoned Lesnar to chase his title after The Beast Incarnate dropped the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.