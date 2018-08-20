WrestlingInc.com

Natalya's SummerSlam Tribute For Jim Neidhart, Fans On HHH Vs. The Undertaker, Dean Ambrose Top 10

By Marc Middleton | August 20, 2018

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring Dean Ambrose's untamed lunatic moments.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Icon will win at the big WWE Super Show-Down event from Australia in October. As of this writing, 83% voted for The Undertaker while 17% voted for Triple H.

John Cena's Match For WWE Super Show-Down Revealed
See Also
John Cena's Match For WWE Super Show-Down Revealed

- The WWE website revealed that Natalya came out at SummerSlam with the same pink & black ring jacket that her father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart wore at SummerSlam 1990 when The Hart Foundation defeated Demolition to win the WWE Tag Team Titles. Neidhart passed away at the age of 63 last Monday and Natalya was at SummerSlam to watch Ronda Rousey win the RAW Women's Title from Alexa Bliss. Natalya tweeted the following on the appearance and made another tweet with the jacket today:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE SummerSlam Results

Most Popular

Back To Top