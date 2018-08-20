Natalya's SummerSlam Tribute For Jim Neidhart, Fans On HHH Vs. The Undertaker, Dean Ambrose Top 10

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring Dean Ambrose's untamed lunatic moments.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Icon will win at the big WWE Super Show-Down event from Australia in October. As of this writing, 83% voted for The Undertaker while 17% voted for Triple H.

- The WWE website revealed that Natalya came out at SummerSlam with the same pink & black ring jacket that her father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart wore at SummerSlam 1990 when The Hart Foundation defeated Demolition to win the WWE Tag Team Titles. Neidhart passed away at the age of 63 last Monday and Natalya was at SummerSlam to watch Ronda Rousey win the RAW Women's Title from Alexa Bliss. Natalya tweeted the following on the appearance and made another tweet with the jacket today:

I needed tonight so much. I love my friends at work, I love New York. I love how you've all been so wonderful to me this last week more than I could have ever imagined. And I'm looking forward to a fresh start tomorrow... thank you?? pic.twitter.com/q944MLhSYj — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 20, 2018