Renee Young Gets New Ink (Photos), Peyton Royce On Men Discussing A Woman's Appearance, Becky Lynch

- Peyton Royce and Billie Kay were interviewed by 9 News in Australia, who discussed going to high school together in Fairfield, a western suburb of Sydney. Kay noted that they didn't get along at first, but bonded after high school because of their love of pro wrestling. Royce also discussed the recent controversy regarding The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer commenting on her appearance.

"Hearing a man talk about a woman's physical appearance?" she said. "I'm sorry, it has nothing to do with you. Your opinion doesn't matter in this context."

- Becky Lynch and SmackDown General Manager Paige will be appearing at the Bay Area Toy Expo and Comic Convention in Santa Clara, California this weekend. Becky will be appearing on Friday from 5-8 p.m., while Paige will be there on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. You can get more details at bayareatoyexpo.com.

- Renee Young got some new ink from tattoo artist Sarah Gaugler. She got new tattoos on her right arm and behind her right ear, as seen below:

Renee Young gets some new ink

Mason Moore contributed to this article.