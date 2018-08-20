Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair On Ronda Rousey, WWE Photo Shoot Video For Tonight's New Episode, RAW

- Above is a preview for tonight's WWE Photo Shoot on the WWE Network, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from Brooklyn in this new video:
- Alexa Bliss tweeted the following on Ronda Rousey winning the RAW Women's Title at SummerSlam. Also below are Charlotte's comments on Rousey:
...what is that saying about beginners luck? #SummerSlam ??— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 20, 2018
Sh''s been a record-breaking, history-making, and a trail-blazing athlete. @RondaRousey doesn't rest on her legacy, she's paving her own future. Congratulations, Champ. #SummerSlam #AndNew— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 20, 2018