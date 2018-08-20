WrestlingInc.com

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair On Ronda Rousey, WWE Photo Shoot Video For Tonight's New Episode, RAW

By Marc Middleton | August 20, 2018

- Above is a preview for tonight's WWE Photo Shoot on the WWE Network, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Ric Flair Names The Only Wrestlers To Take To The Business As Quickly As Ronda Rousey
See Also
Ric Flair Names The Only Wrestlers To Take To The Business As Quickly As Ronda Rousey

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from Brooklyn in this new video:

- Alexa Bliss tweeted the following on Ronda Rousey winning the RAW Women's Title at SummerSlam. Also below are Charlotte's comments on Rousey:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE SummerSlam Results

Most Popular

Back To Top