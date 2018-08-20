As noted, a young fan got the chance to pin Tyson Dux at last week's Impact Wrestling tapings in Toronto.

After Joe Hendry defeated Tyson Dux, Hendry called the young fan into the ring. Dux got in Hendry's face and was upset that he brought the boy in the ring. Dux shoved Hendry, who responded with a fall away slam. Hendry told the boy to pin Tyson, which he did.

The boy had recently had his second brain surgery. His family posted the video and photos below from the taping. They thanked Impact Wrestling and said that the night "meant the world to him and us."

Truly remarkable people @IMPACTWRESTLING helped make this little chiari warrior dream come true pairing him w/ @joeshendry against @TysonDux 2 really stand up guys!Let's help make this go viral 4 this little guy. #IMPACTonPop @GameTVCanada #dreambig #theprestigiousone #sickkids pic.twitter.com/zzqH753ayS — Crystal Spice - Mom of a Chiari Warrior (@cspice82) August 18, 2018

Thank you after everything he has been through and not knowing what the future holds for him this night meant the world to him and us. We can't thank @IMPACTWRESTLING @RossForman1 @TysonDux @joeshendry enough. #sickkids #undefeatedchiaristrong #trueheroes pic.twitter.com/wbO0BSYPrm — Crystal Spice - Mom of a Chiari Warrior (@cspice82) August 20, 2018