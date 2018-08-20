Travis Browne On Ronda Rousey's Backstage Treatment Since Joining WWE

UFC fighter and husband of Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne, was interviewed by TMZ prior to Rousey competing for the Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss. Browne stated that he feels that not only is Rousey the biggest name in women's wrestling right now, but all of WWE. Browne was then asked whether Rousey will win the title at SummerSlam.

"Of course, that's my wife," said Browne. "She's the baddest women on the planet. So, Alexa Bliss ain't gonna stand a chance."

After two heartbreaking UFC defeats from Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, Rousey decided to embark on a new career in the WWE. Rouda was involved in a segment at WrestleMania 31 with The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon, and interviews from Stephanie and Triple H following this event make it quite clear that Rousey was a high priority person of interest regarding signing a WWE contract.

At WrestleMania 34, Rousey made her in-ring debut teaming with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Now, in just her fourth match with the company, and three and a half months of total time as an in-ring performer, Rousey defeated Bliss at SummerSlam, and is now the Raw Women's Champion. Browne was asked about Rousey thoughts on transitioning from UFC to WWE.

"Oh, she loves it," Browne said. "It's definitely a new chapter in her life, you know? And this is one of the first times I've seen her truly enjoy the ride. So, she's not super stressed. With all the stress that fighting brings, you're working up to this moment and you can't wait for that moment to be over so that you can celebrate. [Whereas] right now, it's like full celebration mode all the time.

"She's having a blast, the WWE has been great, the athletes in WWE have been awesome, and very accepting and welcoming, and even with me too. At the end of the day, to those guys, I'm just Ronda Rousey's husband. And they've been so nice to me and to her, too. And they want nothing but the best for her, and you can see in the way they work with her and interact with her. If she needs help with something, she has multiple people she can go to in the WWE."

Following Rousey's win at SummerSlam Natalya, who was at ringside, joined her in her celebration by coming into the ring, as well as the Bella Twins who were sitting in the front row. Rousey then went to Browne, who was also sitting in the front row, and jumped on him, saying, "I love you Travis Browne." Rousey also paid homage to "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, stating that the title win was for him, while she was standing on the second ropes holding the belt up for the live crowd.

