Sami Callihan's MLW Mystery Partner Revealed, Impact TV Tapings In Mexico, Arquette - Ellsworth

- Veteran actor / former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette will team with RJ City to face the team of James Ellsworth and Frank the Clown at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights on Sunday, September 2nd for Warrior Wrestling 2. The event will serve as a fundraiser for scholarships for students as well as a "fun-raiser" for the school community and surrounding area of the South Suburbs and Northwest Indiana. A first-ever War of Attrition featuring Rey Mysterio, Austin Aries, Pentagon, Fenix, Rich Swann, Brian Cage, Jeff Cobb, and Sammy Guevara will headline the event. Impact Wrestling stars Tessa Blanchard and DJZ will also be in action. You can purchase tickets for the event at warriorwrestling.net.

- IMPACT Wrestling today announced that they will hold television tapings on Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14 at Frontón México in Mexico City, Mexico, marking the first time Impact will emanate from south of the border.

"We are excited about this historic trip to Mexico as we continue to expand our live event schedule globally," said IMPACT Wrestling president Ed Nordholm. "We look forward to working closely with our promotional partners at Lucha Libre AAA and our broadcast partner 52MX to bring an unforgettable experience to our passionate fan base in Mexico heading into the final stretch for Bound for Glory this October."

Further information about ticket availability and event start times will soon be announced.

- Sami Callihan's mystery fifth man for the upcoming WAR GAMES match at MLW WAR GAMES has been revealed to be Abyss. The event takes place on September 6th at Fort Lauderdale's War Memorial Auditorium and will also feature a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Ticket are available now at MLWgo.com starting at $10. Below is the current card:

WAR GAMES MATCH:

JOHN MORRISON, TOMMY DREAMER, KOTTO BRAZIL, BARRINGTON HUGHES & SHANE STRICKLAND

VS.

SAMI CALLIHAN, JIMMY HAVOC, ABYSS AND THE DEATH MACHINES

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

LOW KI (c) VS. REY FENIX (CORNERED BY KONNAN)

MEXICAN MASSACRE MATCH:

PENTAGON JR. (CORNERED BY KONNAN) VS. LA PARK (PRESENTED BY SALINA DE LA RENTA)

PCO VS. BRODY KING