Ronda Rousey RAW Segment Revealed, Rousey's Custom Title Plates (Video), WWE Network, SummerSlam

By Marc Middleton | August 20, 2018

- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2018 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in this new video.

- A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 was added to the WWE Network this morning. A new "Video Classic Make Up Tips" addition was made to the WWE Shorts Collection.

Travis Browne On Ronda Rousey's Backstage Treatment Since Joining WWE
- There will be a RAW Women's Title Presentation for Ronda Rousey on tonight's RAW from Brooklyn. WWE tweeted this video of Rousey's custom title plates:


