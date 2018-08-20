Ronda Rousey RAW Segment Revealed, Rousey's Custom Title Plates (Video), WWE Network, SummerSlam

- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2018 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in this new video.
- A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 was added to the WWE Network this morning. A new "Video Classic Make Up Tips" addition was made to the WWE Shorts Collection.
- There will be a RAW Women's Title Presentation for Ronda Rousey on tonight's RAW from Brooklyn. WWE tweeted this video of Rousey's custom title plates:
EXCLUSIVE: @RondaRousey's new custom plates are looking RATHER fresh ahead of tonight's #Raw Women's Championship Presentation! pic.twitter.com/St7t95ILir— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018