Interesting Velveteen Dream Tweet, Matt Hardy Says WWE Universal Championship Is Back, GLOW Renewed

By Raj Giri | August 20, 2018

- Matt Hardy tweeted on Roman Reigns defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam last night. Hardy wrote that the the title is no longer defunct and will be making all the towns, as seen below:

Whether ya LOVE him or ya HATE him, congratulations are in order for @WWERomanReigns.. Because now the #UniversalChampionship is no longer DEFUNCT.. It's gonna be making ALL the towns, @WWEUniverse. BRAVO! #Summerslam


- GLOW has been renewed for a third season on Netflix.

Triple H Responds To Velveteen Dream's 'Call Me Up Vince' Tights
- As noted, Velveteen Dream was wearing tights that read "Call Me Up Vince" at Takeover this past Saturday night. For what it's worth, Dream this morning tweeted, "GOD Is Real."


He followed up a couple of hours later, writing, "DISAPPOINTMENT is reserved 4 those who expect the things they can't control. DON'T BE A SADBOY."



