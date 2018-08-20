Interesting Velveteen Dream Tweet, Matt Hardy Says WWE Universal Championship Is Back, GLOW Renewed

- Matt Hardy tweeted on Roman Reigns defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam last night. Hardy wrote that the the title is no longer defunct and will be making all the towns, as seen below:

Whether ya LOVE him or ya HATE him, congratulations are in order for @WWERomanReigns.. Because now the #UniversalChampionship is no longer DEFUNCT.. It's gonna be making ALL the towns, @WWEUniverse. BRAVO! #Summerslam

Whether ya LOVE him or ya HATE him, congratulations are in order for @WWERomanReigns..



Because now the #UniversalChampionship is no longer DEFUNCT.. It's gonna be making ALL the towns, @WWEUniverse. BRAVO! #Summerslam — Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 20, 2018

- GLOW has been renewed for a third season on Netflix.

- As noted, Velveteen Dream was wearing tights that read "Call Me Up Vince" at Takeover this past Saturday night. For what it's worth, Dream this morning tweeted, "GOD Is Real."

GOD Is Real — DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) August 20, 2018

He followed up a couple of hours later, writing, "DISAPPOINTMENT is reserved 4 those who expect the things they can't control. DON'T BE A SADBOY."