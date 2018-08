As seen in the video above with Renee Young, WWE has announced that Triple H will be on tonight's RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It sounds like Triple H may be on RAW to address The Undertaker ahead of their match at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia in October.

Renee also announces Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler for tonight's RAW and the RAW Women's Title Presentation for new champion Ronda Rousey.

Join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.