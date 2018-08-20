WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

- We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. JoJo introduces him.

Reigns hits the ring and the "you suck" chant start up. Reigns says he's a man of his word - he would beat Brock Lesnar and he did. Fans chant "you still suck" now. Reigns says he also promised to defend the title when he won it, and he will defend tonight. Reigns has someone in mind for the first title defense. He talks about Finn Balor's history with the WWE Universal Title and says Balor is the man he will defend against tonight. Fans pop. The music hits and out comes Balor.

Balor enters the ring and accepts the challenge, saying he is going to take back his title tonight. Fans pop again. Reigns offers a handshake to make it official and they shake. The music interrupts and out comes Constable Baron Corbin. Corbin says Balor vs. Reigns is not going to happen as Balor won't be rewarded for the stunt he pulled at SummerSlam. Corbin says he was planning on facing Balor the man but he no-showed and sent The Demon. Corbin says that was cowardly and in breach of the contract they had. Corbin says he never even heard the bell ring because of the smoke and the noise, and as far as he's concerned the match never happened. Corbin says he will be facing Balor tonight. Reigns calls Corbin a dumbass and knocks his performance last night. Corbin says Reigns only won the title because Lesnar was more concerned with Braun Strowman. The music interrupts and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

Angle speaks from the stage and informs Corbin he still makes the matches on RAW, not Corbin. Angle asks Brooklyn if they want to see Balor vs. Reigns for the title and they do. Angle makes it the main event. Angle says Corbin has a match right now. Out comes his opponent - Bobby Lashley..

Bobby Lashley vs. Baron Corbin

Lashley heads to the ring as we go back to commercial.