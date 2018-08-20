Reby Hardy Reveals When Matt Hardy's WWE Contract Expires

As noted, Matt Hardy recently revealed his lower back and pelvis have started fusing together, and while the pain isn't too bad, it is frustrating for the WWE Star. Hardy is starting new training rehab methods that should help with the pain. There has been talk of him shadowing WWE producers to "learn the ropes" with the idea of him working a producer job in the future.

Hardy is reportedly scheduled to undergo treatments for his various injuries and after that is done, a decision will be made in regards to a possible ring return, what capacity he might return in and if he will have to work a limited schedule.

Matt's wife, Reby Hardy, made an appearance over the weekend on Busted Open and noted that not only her husband was indeed in a transitional period, but his WWE contract was up in March.

"Matt is good. Matt is right now going through a bit of a transitional period," Hardy said. "He's not really sure what he's going to be doing. His contract is up in March, which I'm not sure many people are aware of. But there's sort of a decision to be made at this point as to whether or not he should continue his in-ring career or if he should pursue something different, which he would totally be up for and would be excited to do, I feel like.

"So, he's kind of giving it a go right now backstage. He's at SummerSlam. He's not on the card but he's there. And we're kind of going to see from here. It's really a transitional time right now."

Co-Host of Busted Open and WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry, spoke about all wrestlers getting to an age where their body simply can't do what it did when they were younger, but that doesn't mean they can't find life outside of the ring to provide and find enjoyment. Reby appreciated the sentiment and apparently felt the same way about Matt finishing up his in-ring career.

"Thank you. And I'm so glad that you said that and I hope that he listens to someone like you saying that, because I say that all the time," Hardy responded. "Wrestling is all he's known from the time he was 16 years old - a lot of people don't realize that - so that's his entire life. So, I think for him the realm of a career and a life outside of in-ring action is sort of hard for someone like him to imagine. But it is possible, I feel like, obviously, and that's what I'm hoping he steers toward. I'm mean, his body can only take so much. It's been 25, 26 years of this."

You can hear Reby Hardy's full comments in the video below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.