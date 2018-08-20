WWE taped the following matches tonight in Brooklyn for this week's Main Event episode:
* Mojo Rawley defeated Rhyno
* No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Brooklyn for this week's Main Event episode:
* Mojo Rawley defeated Rhyno
* No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
Reby Hardy Reveals When Matt Hardy's WWE Contract Expires
WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party
Triple H To Address The Undertaker On Tonight's WWE RAW?, Dean Ambrose Match Announced For Tonight
Interesting Velveteen Dream Tweet, Matt Hardy Says WWE Universal Championship Is Back, GLOW Renewed
Ronda Rousey RAW Segment Revealed, Rousey's Custom Title Plates, WWE Music Power 10, SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam Live Notes: Did Roman Reigns Get A Pop After Title Win?, "TNA" Chants, Rusev Day
Sami Callihan's MLW Mystery Partner Revealed, Impact TV Tapings In Mexico, Arquette - Ellsworth
WWE SummerSlam Results - New Champions Crowned, The Demon Returns, Becky Lynch Turns, Braun Strowman
Another Former Champion Coming Out Of Retirement To Wrestle At WWE Evolution?
WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Title Match)
SmackDown Star Reveals That He's Dating Nia Jax
Rumors On Surprise Appearances At WWE NXT Takeover, Opening Video Released, The Undisputed Era
What Happened After WWE SummerSlam, Seth Rollins' Thanos Gear (Photos), AJ Styles Apologizes
Daniel Bryan Reveals Why Re-Signing With WWE Is Taking So Long
Asuka Reportedly Set For A Heel Turn