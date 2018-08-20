WINC Podcast (8/20): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, CM Punk Turning Down 'All In'

Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after RAW. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- CM Punk turning down "All In."

And more!

