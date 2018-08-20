Paige Announces Big Matches And Segments For Special Edition Of WWE SmackDown This Week (Video)

SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced a special post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Below is the line-up:
* Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton in the opening match
* No DQ Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Bludgeon Brothers defend against The New Day
* WWE Champion AJ Styles gives an exclusive interview
* Becky Lynch explains her SummerSlam attack on new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair
