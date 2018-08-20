Triple H Returns To RAW (Video), Bobby Lashley Tweets Roman Reigns, Mojo Rawley On WWE Main Event

- Triple H returned to RAW on tonight's show from Brooklyn to cut a good promo on his match with The Undertaker at the WWE Super Show-Down event on October 6 from Australia. This is being billed as the final battle between the two veterans. Above is video from tonight's appearance.
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Brooklyn for this week's Main Event episode:
* Mojo Rawley vs.. Rhyno
* No Way Jose vs. Curt Hawkins
- This week's RAW also saw Bobby Lashley pick up a win over Baron Corbin. Lashley tweeted the following message to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after the win:
Hope you were watching, @WWERomanReigns #RAW https://t.co/GPu3FDjNaL— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) August 21, 2018