Braun Strowman Warns The Shield, Kurt Angle Sent On Vacation (Video), New Acting GM, RAW Attendance

- This week's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW saw RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey attack RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and injure her arm. This led to Stephanie forcing RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to take a vacation, promoting Constable Baron Corbin to Acting RAW General Manager. Above is video of the attack by Rousey and below is video of the segment with Angle:

- Michael Cole announced 13,724 fans in attendance for this week's RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. As noted, WWE announced a sold-out crowd of 14,676 fans in attendance for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event and a sold out crowd of 16,169 fans for Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

- As noted, The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins) reunited on RAW and put Braun Strowman through a table. Braun took to Twitter and issued the following warning after the attack: