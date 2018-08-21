Conor McGregor UFC 229 Business Notes, UFC Champ Engaged, Former UFC Title Challenger Returning,

- Tickets for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor went on sale this past Friday and were greeted by fans gobbling them up in bunches. The event, which takes place October 6 from Las Vegas, features Khabib Nurmagomedov defending his lightweight title against Conor McGregor.

When the on-sale dates were announced, the UFC mentioned tickets ranging in price from $205 all the way up to $2,505. And according to a report by MMA Fighting, only a few hundred remain.

In all, the AXS ticket website is showing under 300 tickets still available for purchase. The report also states that the advance gate is expected to surpass that of UFC 200, which did over $10 million and featured Brock Lesnar in action vs. Mark Hunt.

- Gray Maynard, who had an incredible series of fights with Frankie Edgar for the lightweight title, will return to action at UFC 229 vs. Nik Lentz. The bout will be part of the undercard to Conor McGregor's return vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

Maynard, who bumped up to featherweight and went 2-1, will be competing at 155 pounds for the first time since 2015. He is 13-6-1 overall in his career. Lentz is 28-9-2 and has posted a record of 3-2 recently.

UFC 229 will also include Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov and Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga.

- UFC female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is engaged. Nunes and girlfriend Nina Ansaroff, who is also a fighter, confirmed the news on social media recently.