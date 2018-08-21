Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Missing RAW, Speculation On His Rematch With Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar was originally advertised to appear at last night's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from Brooklyn, as seen below, but he did not appear. PWInsider reports that Lesnar was not there at any point in the day as he reportedly flew home after SummerSlam ended on Sunday.

There's no word yet on when Lesnar will be back in action for WWE. It was believed that the post-SummerSlam RAW was his last scheduled date for the company.

There was a segment on last night's RAW with Paul Heyman hinting at Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view but RAW General Manager Kurt Angle shot that idea down and said it would be a very long time before Lesnar got his rematch. It will be interesting to see if new Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin grants Lesnar the rematch.