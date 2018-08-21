Tension With Tag Team After RAW, NXT Star Turns 37, WWE Films With Wives Of Top Stars (Photos)

- Last night's WWE RAW saw Titus Worldwide lose to The Authors of Pain. Above is post-show video of Mike Rome talking to Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews and Dana Brooke. Titus expresses frustration over their recent losses and Dana tells him to relax because he's not being the leader he needs to be. Crews calms things down and they end it with a "Titus Worldwide!" shout-out. There's speculation on a new storyline with Brooke and Crews after their backstage segment last night.

- WWE NXT Superstar Trent Seven of Moustache Mountain turns 37 years old today while NXT's Raymond Rowe of The War Raiders turns 34 and former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres also turns 34.

See Also Reby Hardy Reveals When Matt Hardy's WWE Contract Expires

- WWE filmed a Table For 3 episode with the wives of Randy Orton, Matt Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in Brooklyn this past weekend. No word yet on when it will air but we will keep you updated. Below are photos of Kimberly Orton, Reby Hardy and Giovanna Angle after filming. Giovanna wrote:

We finally did it. The First WWE Table of 3 Wives episode. Had a blast with these beautiful ladies @kim.orton01 @rebysky stay tuned. Maybe you should be afraid boys @therealkurtangle @randyorton @matthardybrand