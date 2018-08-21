Carmella On Who Is Her Best Friend In WWE, Big E Being Her Ideal Tag Team Partner

Carmella's SummerSlam didn't turn out the way she would have hoped as she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair inside the Barclays Center, but at least she had someone backstage that she could talk to about it. The Princess Of Staten Island has a lasting friendship with Bayley that stretches back to their days in the WWE Performance Center when they both had goals of becoming main roster Superstars.

While speaking to a roundtable interview with the European market, Carmella was asked who her best friend is backstage and it didn't take her long at all to mention The Hugger.

"Bayley's my best friend," Carmella said. "We've been friends since NXT. It sucks because she's on Raw and I'm on SmackDown, but we still talk every single day and we're really good friends."

Carmella teamed with Big E during the Mixed Match Challenge Tournament on Facebook Live. The team suffered a first-round loss to The Miz and Asuka, but Carmella would be more than willing to tag with the New Day member once again if she got to choose her own tag team partner.

"If I could have any tag team partner I would choose Big E," Carmella said. "Because we were partners for the Mixed Match Challenge and we had so much fun and I love pancakes and he's just the best and I love the New Day. So I would pick Big E."

