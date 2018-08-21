News For Tonight's SmackDown & 205 Live - SummerSlam Fallout, No DQ Title Match, Becky Lynch, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with more fallout from SummerSlam.

SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced that tonight's SmackDown will be a special episode. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy has been announced as the opener. There will also be a No DQ title match between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. WWE Champion AJ Styles will explain his actions from SummerSlam and Becky Lynch will explain her turn on new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. 205 Live will feature TJP vs. Noam Dar and a Texas Tornado Match with The Lucha House Party vs. Wesley Blake and Tony Nese.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* The New Day and The Bludgeon Brothers meet in No Disqualification title showdown

* Jeff Hardy finally goes one-on-one with Randy Orton

* Becky Lynch to explain her actions at SummerSlam

* AJ Styles to give an exclusive interview

* What's next for Daniel Bryan and The Miz?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.