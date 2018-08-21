Kurt Angle On His Forced Vacation From RAW, WWE Evolution Pre-Sale Codes, The Riott Squad Video

- Last night's WWE RAW saw The Riott Squad pick up a six-woman win over Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon. Above is post-show video of Cathy Kelley talking to Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Ruby says they want to show the world that the friendship between Bayley and Banks is a facade and until that day comes, The Riott Squad won't be happy until The Boss & Hug Connection is unhappy.

- The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the WWE Evolution pay-per-view is ongoing with the passcodes PPV1 and PP2.

Evolution takes place on October 28 from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY. Matches officially announced include the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Michelle McCool's return and Asuka vs. WWE Hall of Famer Lita have also been revealed after they were shown in graphics at the Barclays Center. Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is rumored. There will also be 4 title matches on the show - the RAW Women's Title, the SmackDown Women's Title, the WWE NXT Women's Title and the NXT UK Women's Title.

- As noted, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon has ordered General Manager Kurt Angle to take some time off and named Baron Corbin as the Acting RAW GM. Angle took to Instagram after RAW and wrote the following:

I'm really sorry that I won't be on Monday Night Raw for a little while. I enjoyed every minute of it with the WWEUniverse. I was told by @stephaniemcmahon that I need a vacation. I don't know if it's temporary or permanent. I Hope I will be back sooner than later. Thank you WWEUniverse. Much Love. #itstrue