How Alexa Bliss Found Out About Trish Stratus Match, New WWE Trademarks, The Miz And Maryse Photos

By Marc Middleton | August 21, 2018

- Above is video of Alexa Bliss discussing her match with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view on October 28. The video was recorded before Bliss dropped the RAW Women's Title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

"I found out like everyone else did on Twitter, which is pretty cool," Bliss revealed. "I was really excited and surprised because I love Trish. I always watched Trish growing up and I wasn't able to get in the ring with anyone during the Royal Rumble, so I'm really excited to have this opportunity."

- WWE recently filed to trademark the following names: ECW (for merchandising), Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Shayna Baszler.

- The Miz and Maryse attended the MTV Video Music Awards last night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Below are photos from the red carpet:



Date night with @mikethemiz ?? @mtv #VMAS #MizAndMrs

A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on

