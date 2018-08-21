WWE Live Event Results From Atlantic City (8/20): SummerSlam Rematch Headlines, Becky Lynch Attacks

Thanks to Michael Lawrence for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Atlantic City, New Jersey:
* The Usos and Tye Dillinger defeated Shelton Benjami and The Bar
* Naomi, Asuka and Lana defeated Zelina Vega, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
* Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Harper
* The New Day defeated SAnitY
* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy
* R-Truth defeated Aiden English
* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Carmella. Becky Lynch attacked Flair after the match
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe