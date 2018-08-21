Triple H Vs. The Undertaker Extended Preview, Fans On Ronda Rousey's Title Reign, The Shield Tweets

- Above is an extended preview for Triple H vs. The Undertaker at the WWE Super Show-Down event from Australia on Saturday, October 6.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which of RAW's three new "fighting champions" will keep their title the longest. As of this writing, 56% voted for RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey while 29% voted for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and 15% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

- The official Twitter account for The Shield is active once again, as seen in the exchange below with the official WWE account. Last night's RAW saw Reigns, Rollins and Dean Ambrose reunite to put Braun Strowman through a table. It looks like the group will be back together for the next few months or so.