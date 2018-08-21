Shinsuke Nakamura Talks Getting Yelled At Backstage After John Cena Botch

Shinsuke Nakamura's path to WWE included many knees to faces along the way, and he's been paired up in a few dream matches since joining the main roster. One match included an encounter with John Cena which included a scary spot in the ring followed by a confrontation backstage.

Nakamura said he's enjoying his time on SmackDown Live and he's making an effort to take in as much as he can in the ring and outside the business. One spot he didn't enjoy in the ring occurred while he was wrestling Cena on an August 1st, 2017 edition of SmackDown Live in a #1 contender's match. The winner of their contest would face Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam and toward the end of the match, The Artist accidentally dropped the 16x World Champion on his head.

The botch with Big Match John was a scary moment for Nakamura as he retold the events that transpired backstage when he met an angry authority figure that he wouldn't name on camera. Thankfully, Cena was there to soften the blow and take the heat for Nakamura while he was getting yelled at.

"I don't know if I can tell that or not," Nakamura said. "Because some people were upset backstage -- not John Cena, but someone. They were so pissed off at me, 'why did you do that?!' But everybody came to support me, even John Cena, 'it's not his fault, it's my fault' What a good man.

"So not everybody has a chance to wrestle with John Cena now. So I felt good in the ring with John Cena. I never was the villain in the ring, so if I had the chance I want to wrestle against him again. Maybe we can create something better than before, yeah."

