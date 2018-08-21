WWE Star Back In Action After Injury, Roman Reigns Records For Disney Show, WWE Music Power 10 Video

- Above is the full July 2018 episode of WWE Music Power 10, which was added to the WWE Network on Monday. Host Charly Caruso counts down the top musical moments from the month.

- Tye Dillinger returned to the ring at Monday's WWE live event in Atlantic City, NJ. He teamed with The Usos to defeat Shelton Benjamin and The Bar. Tye suffered an apparent injury at last Sunday's live event after falling from the top rope during a match with Benjamin. He was kept out of the ring the next night but it appears he is alright now.

See Also Cedric Alexander And Tye Dillinger Issue Statements Regarding Past Controversial Rape Tweets

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recorded for an episode of Disney's Elena of Avalor cartoon earlier today. No word yet on when the episode will air. Reigns tweeted: