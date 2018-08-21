Author Reveals Interesting WrestleMania 34 Matches That Were Nixed Due To Injury

Jon Robinson, author of Creating The Mania: An Inside Look at how WrestleMania Comes to Life, recently spoke with The Wrestling Estate about the new book. He talked about learning about the creative process in WWE and how the concept for the book came about.

"WWE came to me to write it, saying I'd be the perfect guy," Robinson said. "I loved the concept, but I was a little leery of WWE actually giving me the access I needed in order to write the book. I really wanted the assurances that I'd have behind-the-scenes access, and access to not only Superstars but also the creative team. And I wanted everybody to be honest with me. WWE was like, yeah, we're 100% down for this book, just give us a list of people you want to interview.

"I don't think they expected my list to be as extensive as it was. I threw out a list of 50 names, everyone from Roman Reigns to the head of creative to the mayor of New Orleans. The mayor turned me down, but everyone else talked to me."

Robinson also discussed some of the matches that the talent were hoping to have at WrestleMania 34 this past April. Kevin Owens was coming off of a hot angle where he attacked Vince McMahon last September and was apparently hoping to face the Chairman of the Board at the big event. Owens ended up teaming with Sami Zayn in a losing effort to Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon. The Usos and The New Day were apparently hoping for a TLC match, but ended up losing to The Bludgeon Brothers in a triple threat match.

"Look at the Usos. In character, they've always wanted to be on the main card of WrestleMania, but in real life, it means so much to them, especially with the legacy of their father," Robinson noted. "They pushed so hard throughout the year to be able to get to WrestleMania. There were so many matches being pitched behind the scenes. New Day and Usos were hoping for some kind of TLC match. Kevin Owens was hoping to wrestle Vince McMahon after the headbutt incident."

See Also Jason Jordan's Neck Injury Worse Than Originally Expected

Robinson also revealed some of the other matches that were discussed. Dean Ambrose had been teaming with Seth Rollins and there was talk of them squaring off until Ambrose got injured last December. Jason Jordan was revealed to be Kurt Angle's son last year and apparently there was some discussion of having the storyline father-son duo square off until Jordan got injured.

"There were a lot of matches in play that could have completely changed the card," Robinson revealed. "And then you hear from creative about injuries affecting things like Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose, and then Ambrose got injured. They were also trying to do Kurt Angle vs. Jason Jordan, but then Jordan got injured."

Rollins ended up defeating The Miz and Finn Balor in a triple threat match to win Miz's Intercontinental Championship. Angle ended up having a high-profile match at the show, as he teamed with Ronda Rousey to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

You can purchase Creating the Mania: An Inside Look at How WrestleMania Comes to Life on Kindle or Hardcover at Amazon.com by clicking here.