Challenge Issued And Accepted For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Naomi vs. Peyton Royce will take place on tonight's WWE SmackDown from Brooklyn.

The two SmackDown Superstars have feuded on social media as of late and Naomi issued a challenge during her Tapout store appearance in New York City earlier today. You can see her challenge with Peyton's response below.

Tonight's SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will also feature an exclusive interview with WWE Champion AJ Styles, Becky Lynch explaining her SummerSlam actions, The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers in a non-title match and Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton in the opener. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.

