WrestlingInc.com

Becky Lynch Heel Turn Continues (Video), Sheamus Trains With Drew McIntyre (Video), WWE SmackDown

By Marc Middleton | August 21, 2018

- Sheamus trains with Drew McIntyre in this new video from the Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video:


Becky Lynch Discusses Why She Doesn't Date WWE Stars
See Also
Becky Lynch Discusses Why She Doesn't Date WWE Stars

- The Becky Lynch heel turn continued at Monday's WWE live event in Atlantic City, NJ. As she did at SummerSlam on Sunday, Becky attacked SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair after Flair's win over Carmella. Becky is set to explain her turn on tonight's SmackDown. It was noted that fans chanted for Becky at last night's live event. Below are photos and video from Atlantic City:





Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE SummerSlam Results

Most Popular

Back To Top