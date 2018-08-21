Becky Lynch Heel Turn Continues (Video), Sheamus Trains With Drew McIntyre (Video), WWE SmackDown

- Sheamus trains with Drew McIntyre in this new video from the Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video:

It's bound to be a WILD post-SummerSlam edition of #SDLive, and @catherinekelley has everything you need to know RIGHT HERE! pic.twitter.com/zPw6OsbVBr — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2018

- The Becky Lynch heel turn continued at Monday's WWE live event in Atlantic City, NJ. As she did at SummerSlam on Sunday, Becky attacked SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair after Flair's win over Carmella. Becky is set to explain her turn on tonight's SmackDown. It was noted that fans chanted for Becky at last night's live event. Below are photos and video from Atlantic City:

Crowd chanted for Becky but obviously not as loud as Brooklyn snapped with her. But she played the heel for sure. The crowd'didn't care though. #WWEAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/ypzelMcul5 — Kim (@kimberlasskick) August 21, 2018